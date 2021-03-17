Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
114 / 365
ESPHome 1a
WiFi light controller - a small step on the way towards DIY home automation, a project that has taken a lot of time lately.
The controller arrived last week and was functional a couple of nights later: The green LED is controlled from the computer through the automation system ...
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Benno
@bpfoto
Keeping a wide range of interests photographically while trying to improve my image taking skills to nicely capture whatever I find interesting ... Always interested in...
114
photos
35
followers
5
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
led
,
automation
,
micro controller
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close