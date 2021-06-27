Sign up
sign of hope
Visited my parents by bike - when starting my return trip dark clouds started covering the sky.
Fortunately, my worries were unfounded and some 30 minutes into my ride I saw this ...
No rain until much later that evening.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
Benno
@bpfoto
Benno
@bpfoto
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
sunny
,
landscape
,
rainbow
,
hills
Corinne C
ace
What a perfect sky!
June 29th, 2021
