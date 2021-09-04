Previous
Next
Apollo Temple in Nymphenburg Palace Park by bpfoto
143 / 365

Apollo Temple in Nymphenburg Palace Park

During a meetup photo walk we came at this small temple, one of the decorative buildings in the park. I had brought the fisheye to try this perspective of the round pillar structure - due to the stele in the center I could not find perfect symmetry ... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nymphenburg_Palace_Park#Temple_of_Apollo
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Benno

@bpfoto
Keeping a wide range of interests photographically while trying to improve my image taking skills to nicely capture whatever I find interesting ... Always interested in...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise