143 / 365
Apollo Temple in Nymphenburg Palace Park
During a meetup photo walk we came at this small temple, one of the decorative buildings in the park. I had brought the fisheye to try this perspective of the round pillar structure - due to the stele in the center I could not find perfect symmetry ...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nymphenburg_Palace_Park#Temple_of_Apollo
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Benno
@bpfoto
Keeping a wide range of interests photographically while trying to improve my image taking skills to nicely capture whatever I find interesting ...
365
Tags
sun
park
fisheye
temple
round
