Everything under the kitchen sink. by brennieb
Photo 890

Everything under the kitchen sink.

Trying to do small jobs. As rest of house such a big mess..so got everything out under the sink..need to reduce a bit and put some in the shed.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
