Photo 893
Waiting for work
Was so much better day .went my dance thing...then called see a friend who had had an operation..then walked back across the canal to jeans..did almost 12.000 steps my Fitbit thing says.think they must be preparing do some work on the canal.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
