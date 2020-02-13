Sign up
Looked under the tent thing John made keep the dust down. ..the other fireplace,they did the arch in the bricks. This one though think we will put wooden lintel in.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Brenny -, major operations were going on under the tent ! I should imagine the worse of the dust is now over The arch does not look too safe - great photo of textures and colour tones - and a reminder when you look t your new fire place !
February 13th, 2020
Brennie B
@beryl
going be long job though Beryl!.plastering too..in kitchen .still be nice when done.you know if me and sis come over to Shrewsbury better weather..we must meet up!
February 13th, 2020
