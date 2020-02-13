Previous
Next
Progress by brennieb
Photo 894

Progress

Looked under the tent thing John made keep the dust down. ..the other fireplace,they did the arch in the bricks. This one though think we will put wooden lintel in.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Brenny -, major operations were going on under the tent ! I should imagine the worse of the dust is now over The arch does not look too safe - great photo of textures and colour tones - and a reminder when you look t your new fire place !
February 13th, 2020  
Brennie B
@beryl going be long job though Beryl!.plastering too..in kitchen .still be nice when done.you know if me and sis come over to Shrewsbury better weather..we must meet up!
February 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise