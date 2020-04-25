Previous
Magic moments by brennieb
Magic moments

When the kids call and leave you this at the gate to the field..so made me cry.
This thing happening will change people forever I think.nothing will ever be taken for granted again .x
Brennie B

Casablanca ace
Oh this is beautiful and I am not surprised it made you cry. I cry so easily these days and something as lovely and poignant as this would naturally bring the tears flowing. You are right. The things we took for granted before? And all those things that seemed so important but really weren't? Maybe a lot of the change will be for the better. It's just a mega ache in the soul to be so separated from precious ones right now. Sending you and yours so much love today. Hugs xxx
April 25th, 2020  
Brennie B
@casablanca ahh. Same to you too.. such an ache in the heart and soul,everyone's the same too
managed to see them too.they ran around the field at the back,and we stayed top of the garden.brought us such joy..hugs xx
April 25th, 2020  
