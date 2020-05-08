Previous
A Party of one's own.... by brennieb
Photo 921

A Party of one's own....

Dressed up for Mr Churchill yesterday..then ordered an afternoon tea,which we had down the field .was a lovely day. Found it very emotional though.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca ace
Well done! I found yesterday emotional too.
May 9th, 2020  
Babs ace
Good to see you flying the flag for VE Day.
May 9th, 2020  
