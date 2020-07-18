Sign up
Photo 929
Jonie May.
Hi everyone!.trying get myself back into this..had a down time,with all happening,started creative writing course too.so that took over for a while. Missed you all so.!
Here she is Jonie May. 8,lb 5 oz. Born 21 June. Seen her twice. Love her so. .
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca
ace
Welcome back and congratulations! She is a sweetie ❤️
July 18th, 2020
Louise
ace
Great to see you here and hear your news. Congratulation!! What a lovely photo :)
July 18th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
Aw a new granddaughter....so blessed! She is beautiful, lovely to see her swaddled too Brenda...or Breni which do you prefer? I always think babies look secure when swaddled but it’s not a popular these days...loosly but snug!
July 18th, 2020
Boo
ace
awww lovely you have had a lot to do. glad you are home again with us
July 18th, 2020
