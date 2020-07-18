Previous
Next
Jonie May. by brennieb
Photo 929

Jonie May.

Hi everyone!.trying get myself back into this..had a down time,with all happening,started creative writing course too.so that took over for a while. Missed you all so.!
Here she is Jonie May. 8,lb 5 oz. Born 21 June. Seen her twice. Love her so. .
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Welcome back and congratulations! She is a sweetie ❤️
July 18th, 2020  
Louise ace
Great to see you here and hear your news. Congratulation!! What a lovely photo :)
July 18th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Aw a new granddaughter....so blessed! She is beautiful, lovely to see her swaddled too Brenda...or Breni which do you prefer? I always think babies look secure when swaddled but it’s not a popular these days...loosly but snug!
July 18th, 2020  
Boo ace
awww lovely you have had a lot to do. glad you are home again with us
July 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise