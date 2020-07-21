Previous
Not putting my paws in that ! by brennieb
Photo 931

Not putting my paws in that !

The Collie.he. he loves the sea.. but not fond of other water.or a bath! He goes and hides.ha ha
21st July 2020

Brennie B

@brennieb
farmers daughter....
Photo Details

Shirley B
A beautiful capture.
July 21st, 2020  
