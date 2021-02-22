Previous
Blue sky thinking .... by brennieb
Blue sky thinking ....

What a gorgeous day.been pottering out most the day.sun and a bit of blue sky really lifts to he spirits
Brennie B

Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time
