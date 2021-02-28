Previous
Men and their sheds. by brennieb
Men and their sheds.

Matt has taken this old shed down... He Is starting to do some stuff in the back garden ...so the shed is now in the field waiting to be bonfired..as he now lives back of us..just a matter of bringing it up the field ...
