Photo 970
NO SMOKING !
went for a walk across the canal..there an old pumping station..always a whiff of gas around this part too. Good advice for some
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
20th March 2021 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
