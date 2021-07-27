Previous
A hair raising day. by brennieb
Photo 990

A hair raising day.

Huey and Martha staying a couple of days.
Been getting some old toys down the loft.
Oh Trolls. ! Martha said. Now they all have names.
Rainbow,butter,grape.Blueberry,swamp button.i love how children choose names.! .
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful find Brennie !! Great Martha has named each one !!
July 27th, 2021  
