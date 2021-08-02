Previous
Mug Shot. by brennieb
Photo 992

Mug Shot.

Sorted the everyday cup and mugs out. Whittled them down ..I like a China cup ,the kids like mugs. Bit of a mixture. Should use the best China..but do we!. Ha ha
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
You have enough there for a tea-party Brennie !! I also like a china cup or mug -- usually a china mug these days !
August 2nd, 2021  
