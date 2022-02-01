Sign up
Photo 1020
The answer my friend,is blowin in the wind
This dog, loves sitting in the wind..I had to keep getting him in .
Bit blowy out there.
1st February 2022
1st Feb 22
2
0
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
1020
photos
31
followers
32
following
279% complete
View this month »
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
Shirley B
Also, it was very cold. We stayed indoors.
February 1st, 2022
Brennie B
@boatman137
yes.had the fur hat out today,when I did venture out!
February 1st, 2022
