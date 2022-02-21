Previous
every photo tells a story. by brennieb
Photo 1028

every photo tells a story.

Have a folder off stuff to frame.made a start!
I really like this of John and George.because it's different
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Shirley B
Looks like a very tense moment which has been captured.
February 21st, 2022  
