Born free by brennieb
Born free

Off to Trearddur later, have Jacob today,and we had go to my grandad land, check the water meter.he loved the freedom
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
