Where's Wally....I mean the Collie by brennieb
Photo 1039

Where's Wally....I mean the Collie

Lovely walk over towards Rhoscolyn ..I so love out of season here when it's more quiet.got my rosehips ready to make the syrup with. First job when back tomorrow.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

JackieR ace
Lying down about to pounce on you
September 26th, 2022  
