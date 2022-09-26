Sign up
Photo 1039
Where's Wally....I mean the Collie
Lovely walk over towards Rhoscolyn ..I so love out of season here when it's more quiet.got my rosehips ready to make the syrup with. First job when back tomorrow.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
1
0
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
1039
photos
29
followers
29
following
284% complete
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
26th September 2022 1:32pm
JackieR
ace
Lying down about to pounce on you
September 26th, 2022
