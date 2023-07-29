Previous
Working progress..... by brennieb
Working progress.....

What with John's heart op. Covid..log burner in, eventually after too long some shelves up ..lots stuff in the shed, determined not to over clutter! Just picking and choosing ! kitchen should be done this year..hopefully!
Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
