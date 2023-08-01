Previous
On a roll by brennieb
On a roll

Bit windy. Dull this morning, but nice this afternoon..and no rain!..caught the bus to Seaford, and had lunch there then came back to a busy Brighton! , They getting ready for Brighton Pride, but will be home on Friday.
Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca ace
Ooh I can hear the surf! Love the sound of the sea
August 1st, 2023  
