Previous
Photo 1046
On a roll
Bit windy. Dull this morning, but nice this afternoon..and no rain!..caught the bus to Seaford, and had lunch there then came back to a busy Brighton! , They getting ready for Brighton Pride, but will be home on Friday.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
1
1
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
1046
photos
22
followers
26
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
1st August 2023 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Ooh I can hear the surf! Love the sound of the sea
August 1st, 2023
