Previous
Eastbourne by the sea by brennieb
Photo 1048

Eastbourne by the sea

Went across to Eastbourne on the bus. Was lovely journey weather ok too! .John went to find the model railway shop he had looked up.so I sat on the front awhile .people and seagull watching
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely, looks like a warmer day!
August 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely to sit ,staring out to sea , day dreaming and as you say watching the world go by !
August 3rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Wonderful calm pale green sea….it looks tranquil & restful.
August 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I do like a spot of people watching! The sea is an odd colour for this country.
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise