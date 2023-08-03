Sign up
Previous
Photo 1048
Eastbourne by the sea
Went across to Eastbourne on the bus. Was lovely journey weather ok too! .John went to find the model railway shop he had looked up.so I sat on the front awhile .people and seagull watching
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
4
0
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca
ace
Lovely, looks like a warmer day!
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely to sit ,staring out to sea , day dreaming and as you say watching the world go by !
August 3rd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful calm pale green sea….it looks tranquil & restful.
August 3rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
I do like a spot of people watching! The sea is an odd colour for this country.
August 3rd, 2023
