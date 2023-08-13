Previous
Dapple road by brennieb
Dapple road

Some lovely walks. This is Penros nature reserve just outside Holyhead. The sun was dappling through the trees , and moving with the wind. It looked really fabulous .back tomorrow. So catch up with you all
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Photo Details

