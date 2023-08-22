Sign up
Previous
Photo 1058
Martini girl
Sorry for lack of commenting. Hardly any internet...making the most of being in the pub. Cocktail hour!
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
4
0
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Pat Knowles
ace
Ooh that looks luscious! The best place to be in if you can get one of these! 😍
August 22nd, 2023
Brennie B
@happypat
yes indeed Pat!..John takes bit of getting out nowadays...but made it tonight..lol
August 22nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Shaken, not stirred I assume!
August 22nd, 2023
Brennie B
@carole_sandford
of course! Lol
August 22nd, 2023
