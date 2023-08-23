Previous
Just drying ..

Back home now..so can try catch up! . Went into Holyhead marina ..was interesting morning..a royal Caribbean cruise ship was in. .nice people watching as some of the passengers wandered across the harbour. Some colourful outfits too !
