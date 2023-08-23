Sign up
Photo 1059
Just drying ..
Back home now..so can try catch up! . Went into Holyhead marina ..was interesting morning..a royal Caribbean cruise ship was in. .nice people watching as some of the passengers wandered across the harbour. Some colourful outfits too !
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
1059
photos
22
followers
25
following
290% complete
View this month »
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
23rd August 2023 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
