Come on baby light my fire by brennieb
Photo 1062

Come on baby light my fire

Well it had to be done..was feeling right chilly and not been very well for a few days with a nasty cough and cold .think it's gone very autumnal!..what a difference , especially on this gloomy evening
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
290% complete

Casablanca ace
Aww get well soon ❤️ fires are comforting things.
August 29th, 2023  
Brennie B
@casablanca aw thanks. Decided I need some better colour lights in the alcove ..something bright ..what do you think?
August 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
That looks so cosy! I made a comment about it being chilly, someone muttered something about not putting the heating on in August 😂😂
August 29th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@brennieb Yes indeed, that would be good. What about fairy lights in jars?
August 29th, 2023  
Brennie B
@casablanca yep!
August 29th, 2023  
Brennie B
@carole_sandford John made the decision it was not a proper lighting ..just some bits needed burning ..great excuse.!
August 29th, 2023  
