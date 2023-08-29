Sign up
Previous
Photo 1062
Come on baby light my fire
Well it had to be done..was feeling right chilly and not been very well for a few days with a nasty cough and cold .think it's gone very autumnal!..what a difference , especially on this gloomy evening
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
6
0
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
29th August 2023 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Aww get well soon ❤️ fires are comforting things.
August 29th, 2023
Brennie B
@casablanca
aw thanks. Decided I need some better colour lights in the alcove ..something bright ..what do you think?
August 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
That looks so cosy! I made a comment about it being chilly, someone muttered something about not putting the heating on in August 😂😂
August 29th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
@brennieb
Yes indeed, that would be good. What about fairy lights in jars?
August 29th, 2023
Brennie B
@casablanca
yep!
August 29th, 2023
Brennie B
@carole_sandford
John made the decision it was not a proper lighting ..just some bits needed burning ..great excuse.!
August 29th, 2023
