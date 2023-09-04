Previous
Shady places by brennieb
Photo 1064

Shady places

Trying catch up..busy few days.had coffee with a friend yesterday,they have this lovely sun umbrella . Felt almost like the Caribbean..sun..but no sand or sea..but the canal was close by.!
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Wow that’s very jazzy…..a grass brolly….very exotic!! Love the light through it!
September 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice effect looking through it.
September 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise