Photo 1064
Shady places
Trying catch up..busy few days.had coffee with a friend yesterday,they have this lovely sun umbrella . Felt almost like the Caribbean..sun..but no sand or sea..but the canal was close by.!
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow that’s very jazzy…..a grass brolly….very exotic!! Love the light through it!
September 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice effect looking through it.
September 5th, 2023
