Lovely Llangollen by brennieb
Photo 1065

Lovely Llangollen

Making the most of the weather..so headed to the caravan in trearddur bay. Stopped off at Llangollen .it is such a lovely place . The River Dee is always lovely and john likes call at the railway. Had a millionaires shortbread ice cream ..
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
291% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely to see that river at Llangollen ! Love to go there and to Pondarosa at the top of the Horseshoe Pass ! I haven't been this year!
September 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
How lovely just to be able to down tools & off on a lovely break……John obviously happy in Wales! Looks a lovely river.
September 6th, 2023  
Brennie B
@happypat I have to sort of get the idea in his head a bit before ... And he always has to mow the field before if he can..ha ha
September 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful view! Nicely captured.
September 6th, 2023  
