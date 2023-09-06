Sign up
Photo 1065
Lovely Llangollen
Making the most of the weather..so headed to the caravan in trearddur bay. Stopped off at Llangollen .it is such a lovely place . The River Dee is always lovely and john likes call at the railway. Had a millionaires shortbread ice cream ..
6th September 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely to see that river at Llangollen ! Love to go there and to Pondarosa at the top of the Horseshoe Pass ! I haven't been this year!
September 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
How lovely just to be able to down tools & off on a lovely break……John obviously happy in Wales! Looks a lovely river.
September 6th, 2023
Brennie B
@happypat
I have to sort of get the idea in his head a bit before ... And he always has to mow the field before if he can..ha ha
September 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful view! Nicely captured.
September 6th, 2023
