Photo 1066
Waiting.but not a bad view
Came back from visiting a friend on the middle of Anglesey ..road resurfacing ..but loved the light on this .they must be working all night. Tucked up back in the caravan now. Beautiful evening.so warm and still
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
1
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
1066
photos
23
followers
25
following
292% complete
View this month »
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
8th September 2023 8:36pm
Pat Knowles
ace
You picked a good week to be by the sea……it’s lovely later in the evening but I’m finding it very hot at night! I don’t like driving in the dark these days!
September 8th, 2023
