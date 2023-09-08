Previous
Waiting.but not a bad view by brennieb
Waiting.but not a bad view

Came back from visiting a friend on the middle of Anglesey ..road resurfacing ..but loved the light on this .they must be working all night. Tucked up back in the caravan now. Beautiful evening.so warm and still
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Pat Knowles ace
You picked a good week to be by the sea……it’s lovely later in the evening but I’m finding it very hot at night! I don’t like driving in the dark these days!
September 8th, 2023  
