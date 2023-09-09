Previous
Making the most of it by brennieb
Photo 1067

Making the most of it

Only photo taken today. As left phone in the caravan most the day .John snapped this one .
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
You are such a darling!
September 9th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Those brown legs Brenni! Looking good! No Killarney next year!,🤦‍♀️😨
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise