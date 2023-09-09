Sign up
Photo 1067
Making the most of it
Only photo taken today. As left phone in the caravan most the day .John snapped this one .
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
1067
photos
23
followers
25
following
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
Casablanca
ace
You are such a darling!
September 9th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Those brown legs Brenni! Looking good! No Killarney next year!,🤦♀️😨
September 9th, 2023
