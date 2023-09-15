Previous
The hungry caterpillar.. by brennieb
The hungry caterpillar..

John found him in the grass..scooted him onto a piece of card to save him.. and put him the the bush ..was hoping he was still there to show Jacob. But it had gone.sort of a thorn in his tail.got quite aggressive !
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Pat Knowles ace
Oh wow that face….hope his mother loves him!
September 15th, 2023  
Brennie B
@happypat .lol.
September 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
He has big eyes.
September 15th, 2023  
