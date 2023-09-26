Previous
light at the end of the tunnel by brennieb
Photo 1072

light at the end of the tunnel

Been bit busy week.sorry not posted anything . But on the way to the caravan, we go through this tunnel at Conway we got take the awning down. .as Agnes the storm is on its way..all done. Just having some liquid refreshment.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
293% complete

