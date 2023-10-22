Previous
Rub a dub dub they are in the tub by brennieb
Rub a dub dub they are in the tub

Trying get back to normal after the cruise..daughter over with jonie and Billy. Also had Jacob for the afternoon.busy weekend. Wet down the field, but they were out in the wellies. Three very muddy babies and lots washing !
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
