Previous
Photo 1077
Rub a dub dub they are in the tub
Trying get back to normal after the cruise..daughter over with jonie and Billy. Also had Jacob for the afternoon.busy weekend. Wet down the field, but they were out in the wellies. Three very muddy babies and lots washing !
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
