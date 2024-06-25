Sign up
1 / 365
Another little one
I'm back! Will really try to keep it up this time this is baby Violet Sophia..born on midsummers day. Our latest addition..missed you all !
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
1
