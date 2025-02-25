Previous
Catching the rays by brennieb
5 / 365

Catching the rays

Been outside all day.some shelving for one of the sheds arrived last week..so been having a mega sort..went and sat in the warm afternoon sun for a short while in the summer house, pulling my chair up to the door Was lovely feeling the sun. !
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
We had some sun, but it wasn’t warm enough for sitting out!
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact