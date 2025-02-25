Sign up
5 / 365
Catching the rays
Been outside all day.some shelving for one of the sheds arrived last week..so been having a mega sort..went and sat in the warm afternoon sun for a short while in the summer house, pulling my chair up to the door Was lovely feeling the sun. !
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
25th February 2025 3:26pm
Privacy
Public
Carole Sandford
ace
We had some sun, but it wasn’t warm enough for sitting out!
February 25th, 2025
