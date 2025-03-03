Previous
The road well walked. by brennieb
8 / 365

The road well walked.

This is just up the road. It's called Hill Top locally.great to get bilberries from top in the Autumn ..it's very popular for walkers .Jacob. And the Collie
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca ace
This is a super shot! Intrepid adventurers together.
March 3rd, 2025  
