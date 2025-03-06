Sign up
9 / 365
And they call it puppy love
Sam and Martha have had a puppy. She has been wanting one for a while..his name is Wilf..a border terrier. Don't know what the Collie will think of him when he comes to play! Martha is besotted.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
