Went the local market, get fruit n veg..try do when we can ,as always so much nicer than supermarkets..am trying more eat avocados , so good for you. But tricky getting the perfect ripe..this one was perfect ! Biggest bag of baby spinach..which I will be eating next few days..John doesn't do much of this sort of food. Not the best presentation ! Needed small tomatoes.tomatoesare not very nice at the moment I find