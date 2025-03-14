Sign up
There's a baby dragon in the house
A friend has some amazing orchids.!
14th March 2025
Casablanca
ace
I think they look like little dragons too! Amazing flowers. Always die on me 🤣
March 15th, 2025
Brennie B
@casablanca
me too..had two bought me over the years..but never survive!
March 15th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@brennieb
Oh that is comforting, not just me then!!
March 15th, 2025
