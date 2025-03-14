Previous
There's a baby dragon in the house by brennieb
There's a baby dragon in the house

A friend has some amazing orchids.!
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca ace
I think they look like little dragons too! Amazing flowers. Always die on me 🤣
March 15th, 2025  
Brennie B
@casablanca me too..had two bought me over the years..but never survive!
March 15th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@brennieb Oh that is comforting, not just me then!!
March 15th, 2025  
