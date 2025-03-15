Sign up
Anyone for go karting....
We are trying sort the sheds out after the winter. Threw away a dolls pushchair .as they don't play with it much..John made this go kart with the wheels
15th March 2025
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Phil Sandford
ace
Had one of those as a kid in Cyprus made by my Dad. Big pram wheels at the back, small push chair wheels at the front. Had a great time on it on Akrotiri on the island haring down the hill on the married quarter estate hoping to stop before plunging head first into the 4 feet deep concrete storm drain. Good times.
March 16th, 2025
