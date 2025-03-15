Previous
Anyone for go karting.... by brennieb
13 / 365

Anyone for go karting....

We are trying sort the sheds out after the winter. Threw away a dolls pushchair .as they don't play with it much..John made this go kart with the wheels
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Had one of those as a kid in Cyprus made by my Dad. Big pram wheels at the back, small push chair wheels at the front. Had a great time on it on Akrotiri on the island haring down the hill on the married quarter estate hoping to stop before plunging head first into the 4 feet deep concrete storm drain. Good times.
March 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact