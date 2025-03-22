Previous
Wandering... by brennieb
Wandering...

Kids here. So we took a walk up the top of the village. Billy almost ran most the way following the path. He flaked out when we got back, slept a good hour then we had to stir him.else he won't go to bed normal time tonight ..he's not happy !
22nd March 2025

