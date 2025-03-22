Sign up
16 / 365
16 / 365
Wandering...
Kids here. So we took a walk up the top of the village. Billy almost ran most the way following the path. He flaked out when we got back, slept a good hour then we had to stir him.else he won't go to bed normal time tonight ..he's not happy !
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
0
0
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
16
photos
7
followers
8
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
22nd March 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
