Previous
19 / 365
Pondering...
Sorry. Been away a few days. Me and sis went to Benidorm..never been! .we were more the old town , and it was just lovely and so nice to feel some nice sun.we had a nice few days..bought the sun back too!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca
ace
How delightful! Welcome home
April 3rd, 2025
Brennie B
@casablanca
thank you. Tired today though. Washing, tidying.j johns good at looking after himself but they done see the same things that need doing do they!
April 3rd, 2025
