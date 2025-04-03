Previous
Pondering... by brennieb
Pondering...

Sorry. Been away a few days. Me and sis went to Benidorm..never been! .we were more the old town , and it was just lovely and so nice to feel some nice sun.we had a nice few days..bought the sun back too!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca ace
How delightful! Welcome home
April 3rd, 2025  
Brennie B
@casablanca thank you. Tired today though. Washing, tidying.j johns good at looking after himself but they done see the same things that need doing do they!
April 3rd, 2025  
