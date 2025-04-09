Our Uncle with a lot of help from my sister, published this book last year He had numerous writings, meticulously done .they had evacuees on the farm .what a good life they gave them .it took her a year, and with some cost to herself, they accomplished it. He is almost 90. @Maggiemae prompted me to find it, with her doing something similar. The small boy nearest the spine looking this way is our dad.
Book overview
Reginald Heath was born into a farming family in the village of Horton, near to the popular tourist destination Rudyard Lake. It was 1932, and the dawn of one of the most turbulent times in modern history.
With family connections to Rudyard Kipling, and surrounded by larger-than-life characters, Reg’s recollections of a seemingly idyllic childhood belie the harsh realities of rural life. Without electricity, and relying on horse-power, working days were long and challenging. The advent of war brought change at an unprecedented rate. Communities came together as never before, to boost morale, manage the aftermath of war, and survive one of the harshest winters on record.
This memoir is a carefully curated collection of reminiscences, poetry, photographs, and insights into rural life and the domestic impact of World War II, as witnessed through the eyes of an innocent boy.