In his happy place.. by brennieb
22 / 365

In his happy place..

Was so bright today. Just trying catch John on his mower..but I quite like the vagueness ,and everything looks far away. Maybe I pressed the panoramic button as I couldn't see. He loves his mower..you know what I mean don't you @happypat !
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ah look at him! Everyone loves a ride on mower given half a chance!
April 10th, 2025  
