An Eggcellent idea by brennieb
23 / 365

An Eggcellent idea

Oops. Bought some fresh eggs, and dropped the box .some did not survive .so can you spot the difference .
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oops! Time to make scrambled eggs, quiche, meringues....
April 11th, 2025  
Brennie B
@casablanca yes.did scrambled eggs. Did you spot the pitcher ones? They are so old..but have always kept them
April 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@brennieb Lovely things to keep, make a kitchen look fresh and farmhouse-like!
April 11th, 2025  
