An Eggcellent idea
Oops. Bought some fresh eggs, and dropped the box .some did not survive .so can you spot the difference .
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
2
3
365
M2003J15SC
11th April 2025 10:54am
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oops! Time to make scrambled eggs, quiche, meringues....
April 11th, 2025
Brennie B
@casablanca
yes.did scrambled eggs. Did you spot the pitcher ones? They are so old..but have always kept them
April 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@brennieb
Lovely things to keep, make a kitchen look fresh and farmhouse-like!
April 11th, 2025
