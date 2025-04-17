Previous
Home is where the heart/Collie is by brennieb
25 / 365

Home is where the heart/Collie is

He's 13 now. Getting bit lame. He loves sit where there a bit of breeze. Can still chase a ball though
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact