Can we have one Mum? by brennieb
Can we have one Mum?

I just loved this my daughter sent of Jonie and Billy. They are away in Turkey .
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Pat Knowles ace
Wow Brenni, this is so very cute! Natural & sweet photo. I love seeing all your young grandchildren! Happy Easter to you all & of course Jean & family! Xx
April 19th, 2025  
Brennie B
@happypat thanks Pat. You too. Hope neck a bit better xxx
April 19th, 2025  
