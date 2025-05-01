Previous
There's always a snake in the grass.. by brennieb
29 / 365

There's always a snake in the grass..

I have a phobia with snakes.do not like them at all...luckily this is a toy one, but looks very real..and I I can hardly look at it until I have convinced myself it's a toy!
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Pat Knowles ace
A knew this one was yours….just the odd Easter Egg lying in the grass as you would expect! Love it.
May 1st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh it is a snake….is it?🤣🤣.
May 1st, 2025  
Brennie B
@happypat Jacob know I don't like it ! Boys eh!
May 1st, 2025  
