Previous
Contemplation by brennieb
32 / 365

Contemplation

Tyne Cot.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I remember my boy visiting here with the RAF Cadets when he was at school. He found it very moving.
May 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact