Me and The Morgan by brennieb
34 / 365

Me and The Morgan

The Auto Extravaganza, a friend holds every year with the rotary club on his farm,for various local charities .its getting such a big event .they come from all over the country. This is one of our friends cars. Not easy to get into!
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
9% complete

